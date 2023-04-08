Panthers News: Eric Rowe, Christian McCaffrey, QB favorite and busy week ahead
Busy week ahead for the Carolina Panthers
It promises to be a busy week upcoming for the Carolina Panthers as their big decision at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft looms. Those in power have done their due diligence and covered every base surrounding the top-four quarterback prospects, with the next few days also set to play a crucial role before a franchise-altering conclusion.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, all four top quarterback prospects will take the trip to Bank of America Stadium next week for their top 30 visits. This is another opportunity for influential figures within the organization to discover more about them and how they might fit into their new era.
"Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said at the owners' meetings all four quarterbacks would be in for top-30 visits. Those are scheduled for next week, per sources."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Altering perceptions so late in the process cannot be dismissed entirely. However, after hours of studying tape, speaking with former coaches, and examining athletic traits at the NFL Scouting Combine and pro days, these visits are more likely to solidify outcomes rather than anything especially drastic.
Speculation is rampant among the media and fans about what the Panthers will eventually decide. And make no mistake, they will not be tipping their hand until April 27 with TV ratings and sports betting to think about.