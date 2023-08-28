Panthers News: Frank Reich, Adam Thielen, Miles Sanders and Matt Corral
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' hope for Miles Sanders
While the Carolina Panthers will probably go as far as Bryce Young takes them moving forward, the rookie signal-caller has a lot of help on offense. It was a busy offseason in terms of investment, which was specifically implemented to make life easier for the Heisman Trophy winner following their daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Obviously, the offensive line's performance is critical. Having a strong running attack will also benefit the Panthers greatly, which is where free-agent signing Miles Sanders comes into the equation.
The Panthers have erred on the side of caution with Sanders this summer as he navigates an injury complication. The former second-round pick out of Penn State is expected to be ready for Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons and head coach Frank Reich is expecting big things based on his comments via David Newton of ESPN.
"We do feel like Miles has the opportunity and potential to be one of our playmakers. He's explosive. He's [a] dual threat. He's got long speed, he's got burst, he's got quickness, he's got good vision. That's why we went out and got him."- Frank Reich via ESPN
Carolina also has Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear to pick up the slack if needed. However, those in power brought Sanders into the fold with the intent to ride him heavily as a genuine three-down weapon.