Panthers News: Frank Reich, Andy Dalton, Adam Thielen and more injuries
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers nws and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines following another disappointing loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3?
The cards were always going to be stacked against the Carolina Panthers with so many injuries to contend with. But one couldn't look at their collapse at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 with anything other than disappointment attached.
Some strong reflection and adjustments are needed with the team sitting at 0-3 and staring another lost campaign in the face. Until then, the stories causing debate include Frank Reich on Carolina's lack of discipline, Adam Thielen on facing a very familiar foe, Andy Dalton's assessment, and the Panthers awaiting news on yet more complications on the health front.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers injury woes continue
As if things weren't bad enough without Bryce Young, Jaycee Horn, Shaq Thompson, Brady Christensen, and Austin Corbett all missing, it seemed as if Carolina Panthers players were dropping like flies at the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. Just another stain on what was a largely forgettable afternoon aside from one or two decent performances.
Frankie Luvu, C.J. Henderson, and Xavier Woods all left the game at various stages and didn't return. Rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo is also in the NFL's concussion protocol after taking a big hit.
We'll probably find out more about the severity of these issues in the coming days. But the Panthers cannot afford to be weakened any further heading into their must-win contest against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium next weekend.