Panthers News: Frank Reich, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and Week 4
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team continues to reflect on another disappointing loss at the Seattle Seahawks?
Things are not looking too hot for the Carolina Panthers right now. The team is currently sitting at 0-3 with a must-win home clash against the Minnesota Vikings on the immediate horizon, so the stakes are getting higher for an organization that came into the campaign with more hope of progress than ever before.
It's a time for big characters and for looking in the mirror. Until then, the stories causing debate include Bryce Young's status, Frank Reich's plans for the run game, Austin Corbett's recovery, and the early odds for Week 4 at Bank of America Stadium.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers vs. Vikings odds for Week 4
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Carolina Panthers are 3.5-point underdogs at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
- Panthers +3.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
- Vikings -3.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
Anyone looking to wager Carolina on the money line can get odds of +146 (bet $100 to win $146), with Minnesota favored to pick up their first win of the campaign at -174 (bet $174 to win $100). FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under for the clash at 44.5 points.
- Over 44.5 points: -115 (bet $115 to win $100)
- Under 44.5 points: -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.