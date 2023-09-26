Panthers News: Frank Reich, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and Week 4
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett's recovery
As previously stated, the offensive line's performance in Week 3 was an absolute embarrassment. Inconsistent pass protection, suspect running lanes and numerous false start penalties were unacceptable and something that must be rectified at the earliest possible opportunity in pursuit of avoiding further complications as the season goes on.
The Carolina Panthers are dealing with some interior injury issues, which isn't ideal. Brady Christensen is gone for the year with a torn bicep, with right guard Austin Corbett also on the sidelines as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered in Week 18 at the New Orleans Saints in 2022.
When discussing Corbett's progress - he can be designated to return after this weekend - Frank Reich stated via Sports Illustrated that he is keeping a close eye on the veteran and is hoping to get him back into the fold sooner rather than later.
"I kind of take sneak peeks at Austin [Corbett]. We're out there and I see him working off over to the side and he's working exceedingly hard to get back as fast as he can. I know this with Austin, whatever that date is that the docs are going to say let's go, he'll be ready."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
While it might take time for Corbett to get himself back into genuine football shape, his stability and leadership are sorely missed. There is too much reliance on young players who aren't ready, which casts another cloud over the team's recruitment in this critical area of the field throughout the offseason.