Panthers News: Frank Reich, Austin Corbett, Bryce Young and Week 4
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's uncertain status
Bryce Young's initial prognosis was 1-2 weeks on the sidelines with an ankle issue. The Carolina Panthers got some decent production from veteran backup Andy Dalton in his absence, but the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft will go immediately back into the starting lineup once he receives medical clearance.
Young traveled to Seattle and has been working exceptionally hard to get himself right heading into this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. When probed about the signal-caller's status, head coach Frank Reich stated via USA Today Sports that he's unsure whether or not his prized possession will practice on Wednesday until he acquires additional information from his staff.
"Don’t know. Don’t know yet. We’ll see how tomorrow goes and then Wednesday, I’ll give you an update then. But I know he’s done everything possible to try to put himself into position, too."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
There is no need to rush Young back until he is 100 percent healthy. Ankle sprains can linger, so it might take another week before the former Alabama stud is ready to reassume command under center.
Some wild takes continue on social media - especially with C.J. Stroud playing so well for the Houston Texans right out of the gate. However, the Panthers need to keep the bigger picture in mind with Young despite some immediate pressure to get wins in the column.