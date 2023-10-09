Panthers News: Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Bryce Young and Chandler Zavala
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as head coach Frank Reich reflects on another heavy loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 5?
Only a few expected the Carolina Panthers to get anything from their Week 5 trip to the Detroit Lions. These fears were confirmed as a turnover-prone first half left them in a hole they couldn't get out of en route to another demoralizing loss that casts further questions about the franchise's current direction.
Sitting at 0-5 with a daunting trip to the Miami Dolphins next time out, this team is going nowhere fast and has a lot of hard work ahead. Until then, the stories debate include Chandler Zavala's scary situation, Bryce Young's accountability, Frank Reich remaining resolute in the face of adversity, and a Panthers insider discussing the prospect of trading Brian Burns.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Chandler Zavala traveled home with the Carolina Panthers
Seeing rookie interior offensive lineman Chandler Zavala motionless on the field for several minutes was scary. The fourth-round selection needed lengthy treatment and was handled with extreme care by the medical staff from both teams, with the Carolina Panthers clearing their bench to support and offer prayer for their teammate.
There were visible gasps of relief across the stadium when Zavala put his thumb up to the crowd as he was carted off. After going to the hospital for medical treatment, the North Carolina State product had all feeling in his extremities following a neck injury and was even allowed to make a return home that night on the team plane.
Considering how things looked just a few short hours before, it could have been much worse for Zavala. Thankfully, that wasn't the case, although the Panthers should give him all the time he needs to recuperate to avoid any further complications.