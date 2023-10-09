Panthers News: Frank Reich, Brian Burns, Bryce Young and Chandler Zavala
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers insider on potential Brian Burns trade
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers are probably going to be 0-6 at the bye. This is a complete disaster considering the hopes for an NFC South title challenge from those in power and a reflection of poor assessment of what this roster could muster during the first season with Frank Reich at the helm.
Carolina's vaunted coaching staff hasn't met expectations. So they now have big decisions to make regarding personnel with little in the way of draft capital to call upon.
Trading an established star or two is something under-fire general manager Scott Fitterer should consider. Making a desperate incoming isn't an option - or at least it shouldn't be - but which players could extract the maximum value with no first-round selection in 2024 remains the biggest talking point.
Obviously, Brian Burns tops the list. The edge rusher is still waiting on his big-money contract after negotiations stalled and is clearly frustrated with how the team is performing currently for good measure.
Frank Reich stated after the game that Burns deserves better. But Joe Person of The Athletic hinted that the decision to stick around could be taken out of his hands before the trade deadline.
"Any notion that the Panthers should be buyers at the trade deadline is foolhardy, unless they can find someone (Denver Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton, for instance) who can help them beyond this season AND won’t require much draft capital since the Panthers don’t have much. General manager Scott Fitterer already missed the boat on getting the biggest haul for his Pro Bowl edge rusher. But [Brian] Burns is clearly tired of losing. Those frustrations boiled over when he threw his helmet and came off for two plays after defensive tackle Nick Thurman jumped offsides to allow the Lions to convert a fourth down. Burns said he wants to see things through in Carolina. But with no agreement on an extension and the losses mounting, the choice may be out of his hands."- Joe Person, The Athletic
If the Panthers move Burns, it begs the question of why Fitterer didn't take that whopping offer from the Los Angeles Rams before the 2022 deadline. Also, shipping out Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore, and the Florida State product in the space of the year is borderline malpractice.