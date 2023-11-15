Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Bradley Bozeman and personnel
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as rumors continue to swirl surrounding the team's long-term trajectory?
It's not easy being a Carolina Panthers fan at the best of times. This weekend will be no different, with the Dallas Cowboys set to invade Bank of America Stadium to take over on the field and in the stands en route to another loss for the hosts, who could be 1-9 through their opening 10 games of the 2023 season.
Not going according to plan would be a polite way to describe how things are currently unfolding. For now, the stories accumulating column inches include an All-Pro coming to the defense of Bryce Young, Bradley Bozeman's potential position switch, personnel moves, and Frank Reich's precarious situation.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers personnel moves
General manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for churning out the bottom end of his roster. On Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers made a surprising move by cutting Calvin Throckmorton, their starting left guard.
Throckmorton wasn't exactly setting the world alight, but releasing a starter looking at the options behind him indicates a level of desperation. Perhaps even pressure from higher-up as the Panthers try to turn around their failing fortunes.
Former sixth-round pick Deonte Brown - the man Carolina picked instead of Trey Smith - is also gone from the practice squad. David Sharpe returns to the active roster after being released recently, with journeyman linebacker Tae Davis also coming into the fold.
When asked about the current personnel, head coach Frank Reich stated via Sports Illustrated that he has the right men in the locker room to win football games.
"Listen, I love our players. We have all the players we need to win football games. Are we always evolving and developing as an offense? Yes, of course. With the vision we have for our offense this year, we don't need anybody else. We got winning receivers, winning tight ends…we just have to play winning football. Do we have the playmakers to win football games? Absolutely, we have the playmakers."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
This is big talk considering the Panthers have one win to their name from nine games. And make no mistake, their record is reflective of the way this team is performing currently.