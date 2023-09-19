Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers dealt Shaq Thompson blow
As if things couldn't get any worse for the Carolina Panthers, they lost team captain Shaq Thompson to a serious injury that will potentially rule him out for the entire campaign. This comes on the back of Brady Christensen and Jaycee Horn also going to injured/reserve, meaning Frank Reich is now without three key starters for a considerable period.
One could see how impactful Thompson's departure was to his teammates. They rely on him heavily for inspiration and motivation in times of struggle, which will be sorely missed on the field until the former first-round selection returns.
When discussing the injuries to Horn and Thompson, Brian Burns stated his disappointment via the team's website. The star edge rusher added that it's all part of the business and the Panthers will just have to make the best out of a bad situation.
"Both of those guys are star players, you know, they make plays, and Shaq, Shaq really is the motor to the defense in a way where he controls everything. So his presence is definitely going to be felt now that he's out. But, you know, like I said, it's a business. I mean, this is hard; this is the game we play, and stuff happens, you know, so you've got to keep going."- Brian Burns via Panthers.com
Thompson's significant ankle injury is yet another severe bump in the road to overcome. Kamu Grugier-Hill looks set to fill in for the veteran, but it's a complication Carolina could do without following their disappointing start to the campaign.