Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's positivity
The Carolina Panthers couldn't get anything going offensively until it was almost too late on Monday night. This had a lot to do with the wide receivers once again failing to create separation, but head coach Frank Reich's play-calling also came under scrutiny from sections of the fanbase.
Whether it's the plays getting called in too late or simply a lack of personnel to execute, something has to change. But when asked if he'll divert responsibilities to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, Reich seemed reluctant to switch so soon into the campaign based on his comments via Sports Illustrated.
"Listen, I mentioned this before, the way that we call plays, I’m calling the plays but it is very collaborative. I’m talking to those guys on the sidelines but I’m the one that calls them. I’m always going to do what I think is best for the team. Right now, I think it’s best for the team that I’m calling the plays. I’m confident in the play calling. We all have to get better but I’m not ready to do anything there. Thomas is a great coach. One day I want him to call it. When that will be, I don’t know. Right now, I know it’s a lot of things. It’s not the play-calling. I can be better. All the coaches can be better. All the players can be better. I’m not saying it’s perfect but I’m confident we have the coaches and the players and the play caller to be better on offense."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Brown comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree and should have some innovative offensive ideas. But when it's all said and done, the Panthers just might be lacking in the talent department around rookie quarterback Bryce Young.