Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Brian Burns and Shaq Thompson
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's belief
It was another indifferent outing for quarterback Bryce Young against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft has a lot of pressure on his inexperienced shoulders, but it's been a tough slog over the opening two contests of his professional career.
Things appear to be a little disjointed on offense. There are times when Young and his wide receivers look out of sync, which is surprising when one considers how much chemistry they built throughout the preparation period.
The Carolina Panthers are playing catch-up to their NFC South rivals after just a fortnight. But according to Young via FOX Sports, there remains full belief within the locker room that they can put together a decent campaign.
"Obviously, we're not where we need to be right now. But there's no loss of confidence, no loss of faith in the locker room. I'm grateful to be a part of this team. I believe in this team, believe in the coaching staff. I feel like we have what it takes, and we just have to execute and do a better job of putting it together. Ultimately, we have to go out and prove that. I'm confident."- Bryce Young via FOX Sports
Nobody will work harder than Young to fix the problems Carolina is currently going through on offense. But with C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson already flashing more, it won't be much longer before disgruntled fans begin pushing their own agendas.