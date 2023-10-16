Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, David Tepper and Bradley Bozeman
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team heads into their bye week with an 0-6 record and some significant reflection ahead?
It started better than ever the brightest optimist imagined, but the Carolina Panthers couldn't keep it up en route to their expected loss at the Miami Dolphins. A result that leaves the beleaguered franchise at 0-6 heading into the bye, which is nothing short of a catastrophe when one considers the ambitions laid out by the front office before the campaign.
Some significant soul-searching is ahead over the next few days before preparations begin for their must-win home clash against the Houston Texans in Week 8. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Bryce Young's progress, Frank Reich's assessment, David Tepper's adjusted objective, and Bradley Bozeman on the importance of establishing the run.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Bradley Bozeman on the Carolina Panthers run game
With Miles Sanders out of the game through injury, it was refreshing to see some production running the football. Chuba Hubbard caught the eye and Raheem Blackshear also flashed as the Carolina Panthers 108 collective rushing yards and one touchdown from 25 carries despite getting in a hole.
When discussing the run game's importance, center Bradley Bozeman highlighted his desire for this to be the team's primary method of establishing authority right out of the gate based on comments via Carolina's website. Something that also opens up the passing attack deep for good measure.
"We know what kind of offense we are; we know the opportunities we have, we know what our strengths are weaknesses. We would love running the ball as an offensive line. So just trying to keep it downhill and really making defenses play you in the run game, we'll be able to take the shots over the top."- Bradley Bozeman via Panthers.com
Bozeman is absolutely right, especially when one considers the offensive line's strengths individually and as a unit. And hopefully, veteran right guard Austin Corbett can get the green light to participate in Week 8.