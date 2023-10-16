Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, David Tepper and Bradley Bozeman
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers owner's adjusted objectives
David Tepper is coming under fire once again. Just when it looked like the owner might be getting redemption of sorts following a disastrous start to his tenure, things are unraveling before his eyes as the Carolina Panthers navigate yet another losing season to extend the billionaire's run.
There is obvious frustration among the fanbase - some are even calling for change. While that doesn't appear imminent, Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network stated Frank Reich's future is largely dependent on the strides rookie quarterback Bryce Young makes as the campaign goes on.
"The future of Reich and his coaching staff is tied to how those changes work and the improvement shown by their No. 1 overall pick. With so much invested in the Alabama star -- not only a top pick but also one acquired through a trade involving multiple first-rounders -- a staff deemed to be QB-friendly must now get the most out of Young. The coaches are well aware of this, based on conversations with those involved. In his business life and his NFL life, Tepper is a manager. He allows his people to work, only stepping in when he feels he needs to. Perhaps the time was right for the league's only winless team. The reality is, this is an organization that was convicted on taking Young No. 1 overall, from the scouts to the coaches to the owner. In time, that conviction could be proven right. But it's clear improvement must come from all parties."- Ian Rapoport, NFL.com
Carolina's people in positions of power should be nervously looking over their shoulders. Tepper is renowned for acting on impulse and according to Reich, remains heavily involved week to week. However, he's also extremely stubborn when it comes to realizing mistakes, so don't expect any landmark alterations right now.