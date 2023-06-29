Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Sweat
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich ranked
There is no doubt Frank Reich was given a raw deal with the Indianapolis Colts. However, their impatience is proving to be the Carolina Panthers' gain thanks to the experienced head coach's ability to completely shift the landscape of what's expected from this franchise in the short and long term.
Reich's methodical approach, old-school values, and increased professionalism have been a breath of fresh air. Something that is a legitimate culture shift from the previous regime and has built on Steve Wilks' fine work in making the players believe in themselves again over the second half of 2022.
This is likely to be Reich's last head coaching stint in the NFL, so he'll want it to go right in a place he's called home for years. When examining his credentials compared to other head coaches around the league, Tim Kelly from Sports Illustrated placed him at No. 18 on the list, highlighting the exceptional staff team he's assembled in pursuit of getting Carolina back to the league's top table.
"[Frank] Reich was dealt an all-time bad-blow in Indianapolis when quarterback Andrew Luck shockingly retired prior to the 2019 season. Still, the Colts went 40-33-1 in parts of five seasons with Reich as their head coach, so it's not surprising he got another job so quickly. Being able to build a strong staff is crucial for a head coach, and Reich has done that with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and running backs coach Duce Staley, all potential future head coaches."- Tim Kelly, Sports Illustrated
Reich won't care too much about rankings and all the off-season hype that normally arrives at this quiet time. But there's a good chance he's much higher this time next year if the Panthers meet some ever-rising expectations.