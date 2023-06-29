Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Sweat
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers move for DeAndre Hopkins in question
There was an enormous amount of excitement among Carolina Panthers fans when a report surfaced last week about those in power lurking for a potential bid to land All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Something that would represent a homecoming for the former Clemson star, who hails from the region and would undoubtedly be a popular addition to the project.
Hopkins is currently exploring his options after being released by the Arizona Cardinals. No deal has emerged as yet despite visits to the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, so time is of the essence if the wideout wants to find a new home before training camps get underway.
There are obvious benefits to acquiring Hopkins, especially for rookie quarterback Bryce Young in the wake of D.J. Moore's departure. However, it's not something that's immediately brewing according to Will Kunkel of FOX Charlotte - even though the reporter added that those in power are keeping an eye on developments.
"I’m told there is “nothing brewing” at this time between the Panthers and DeAndre Hopkins. But as always, the front office has their pulse on the Hopkins market. The biggest hurdle will be the financials, as I see it."- Will Kunkel via Twitter
This sentiment was echoed by Joe Person of The Athletic, who stated that there are more pressing needs such as edge rusher and cornerback that are likely to be addressed first. Still, it's fun to think about, and general manager Scott Fitterer's aggressive approach means anything is possible.