Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, D.J. Johnson and Steve Wilks
By Dean Jones
Former Carolina Panthers interim not thinking ahead
Some fans were obviously disappointed not to see Steve Wilks become Carolina Panthers head coach permanently after he completely galvanized the organization in the immediate aftermath of Matt Rhule's thoroughly deserved firing. However, one must also recognize the outstanding work done by Frank Reich throughout an unbelievable offseason since his appointment.
Wilks landed on his feet, to put it mildly. As San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator, the respected figure has the chance to coach an elite-level defense that is absolutely stacked with Pro Bowl or better talent across the board.
Many anticipate head coaching interviews during the next cycle for Wilks if this move goes as expected. But when speaking to the media via Pro Football Talk, the coach is keen to focus on the now rather than what might be ahead in his future.
"I’m going to tell you, and this is not just an answer to throw you off or anything like that, but I believe in being where your feet are. Be where your feet are and take care of what’s in front of you. I’ve always just tried to win the day. And that’s where I am right now, I’m not even looking beyond OTAs. I just want to make sure this defense is the best it can be and we’re going to continue to build this thing in layers."- Steve Wilks via Pro Football Talk
This attitude will come as no surprise to Panthers fans, who saw Wilks adopt the same approach last season as Carolina almost managed to attain a shock NFC South title before faltering down the stretch. If the coordinator has a similar impact on San Francisco's defense looking at their personnel, they'll be the league's best unit in 2023.