Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, D.J. Johnson and Steve Wilks
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich on Carolina Panthers foundation for success
While optimism is high surrounding the Carolina Panthers in 2023, head coach Frank Reich is keen to keep everyone's feet on the ground. This is going to be a process and from a coaching standpoint, integrating so many new faces throughout the preparation period represents a step into the unknown in terms of what to expect from this group next season.
This stage of the offseason is about seeing what you have and constantly evaluating it. Reich will have a better indication of this after OTAs next week, but there is clearly a level of cautious excitement based on his comments via the team's website after Carolina's rookie minicamp concluded.
"We're very excited about the roster we have – really excited. I think that there's a lot of upside, but we don't know yet. And we've got to find out. So now's the time that we build the foundation to give us the best chance, so that when we step out there, we're ready to perform. But experience tells me, just make expectations more centered around getting prepared. Don't get caught up in the trap of, 'How many games are we going to win? Who do we play, and when?' That stuff will come."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
If those in power feel like they need a little more, then the Panthers have an abundance of salary-cap space to bring in another veteran or two. Something the team already managed this week by re-signing Michael Jordan and Cam Erving for offensive line depth.
Reich is experienced enough to realize getting carried away at this stage would be foolish. Even if this probably won't transition to a fanbase that's been starved of legitimate success for years.