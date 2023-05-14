Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, D.J. Johnson and Steve Wilks
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers plan for Bryce Young
Much has been made about Bryce Young starting OTAs behind Andy Dalton on the depth chart. Perhaps there's been an overreaction to this given the eagerness of fans to see their new face of the franchise in a prominent position early, but the Carolina Panthers are right to make the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft earn it and avoid a sense of entitlement.
When discussing the plan for Young via The Panthers Wire, head coach Frank Reich stated that Dalton will take the first-team reps to open OTAs. However, there will be ample opportunities for Young to showcase his talent as Carolina looks to integrate him quickly.
"Yeah, Bryce will get a lot of reps. As we said—when he’s ready, when it’s best for the team, that’s when we’ll look to make a transition. Right now, we come back out Monday, Andy will be taking reps with the 1’s, Bryce will be with the 2’s. Bryce is gonna get a lot of reps. Likely even get a few more than Andy, just as the new guy. And the good thing with Andy is, he’s logged a lot in the last few weeks and as a savvy veteran, he still needs to work. But we’ll focus on getting Bryce, as the younger played, focused on getting him as many reps as we can."- Frank Reich via The Panthers Wire
Mismanaging Young's reps in a similar way Matt Rhule did with Matt Corral last summer is simply not an option. The eventual goal is for the Alabama product to be on the field in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons, so everything must be directed to ensure this becomes a reality.
Should something drastic occur, the Panthers know that Dalton gives them a nice backup option. Although everyone associated with the franchise hopes it won't come down to that given the huge investment made in Young.