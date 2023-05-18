Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, James Campen and biggest hole
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as optimism continues to build ahead of Frank Reich's first campaign as head coach in 2023?
The Carolina Panthers went through another day of team-related activities on Tuesday in readiness for when things get more serious in the coming weeks. With the main bulk of personnel recruitment now in the books, it's up to coaches and players to put in the necessary time in pursuit of launching a shock playoff bid in 2023.
And yet, the news cycle keeps churning. Among the topics causing debate recently include Frank Reich's respect level, the reason for Bryce Young's depth chart standing, the biggest remaining hole Carolina has, and James Campen on the importance of offensive line continuity.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich among most respected
Not only is Frank Reich one of the most experienced coaches around. But a recent study from Betway indicates he's one of the most respected among fans, too.
The Carolina Panthers man at the helm came in at No. 12 on a list ranking positive social media posts. This was higher than figures such as Kyle Shanahan, Pete Carroll, Mike Tomlin, and even John Harbaugh.
There should be plenty more positivity coming Reich's way in 2023 if the Panthers can build on a memorable offseason. A lot of hard work remains this summer, but one could forgive fans for getting a little carried away after all they've been put through under previous regimes in recent years.