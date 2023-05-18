Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, James Campen and biggest hole
By Dean Jones
Reasoning behind Carolina Panthers plan for Bryce Young
There's been plenty of discussion surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their plan for Bryce Young. The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft comes with high expectations given what those in power sacrificed to bring him on board, but Frank Reich is intent on keeping him behind Andy Dalton on the quarterback depth chart to begin offseason workouts.
While this has been scrutinized, it signals that Reich is not going to hand anybody a guaranteed path into the lineup. Everything must be earned, which is absolutely fine with Young based on his comments during the team's rookie minicamp.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated via The Panthers Wire, there is another reason behind the strategy. The insider stated that because veterans have been in the building for so long, Young must get up to speed before taking over as Carolina's top option under center to avoid any loss of momentum.
"I’m told the staff is trying to make sure the operation as a whole, in Reich’s first year, is running at an optimal level. Reich, for obvious reasons, doesn’t want to slow the pace to accommodate any rookie he thinks has to progress. Which is to say now it’ll be up to Young to catch up to older teammates. When he does, the coaches will start transitioning and getting him more work with the guys he’ll be playing with in the fall (presuming he does, sooner or later, he will become the starter)."- Albert Breer, SI via Panthers Wire
Considering Young's football intelligence and ability to process information rapidly were two traits that stood out above all else during the assessment phase, expect the Heisman Trophy winner to integrate smoothly.
When the time is right, Dalton will gladly step aside and do everything possible to ensure Carolina's new face of the franchise gets off to the best possible start.