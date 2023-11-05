Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Justin Houston and Brian Burns
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's mindset
As previously stated, this afternoon's game against the Indianapolis Colts has extra sentiment attached to head coach Frank Reich. The respected figure was fired by the AFC South outfit during the 2022 campaign, which stung the pride when one considers Jim Irsay appointed former center Jeff Saturday - a man without any NFL coaching experience whatsoever.
That's been the week's narrative, although Reich has done his best to play down the revenge element. The figurehead is focusing his attention on the same methods and trying to keep any extra emotion firmly at the back of his mind based on comments via the team's website.
"We're going to be very critical about because our mission is how we're going to get better today when we watch this tape as coaches and players. So, really, when that tape is over, there should be a little bit of an attitude: Did we win or did we lose that game? I don't know; when you go over the tape, it feels the same. Maybe when you win, there's a few more good plays, but you're correcting the bad plays just as hard as you do in a loss."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Much like the situation with Bryce Young last time out going against C.J. Stroud, those within the locker room should be all too aware of the additional ramifications. So we'll find out how much this Panthers team is still fighting for their head coach.