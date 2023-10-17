Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Laviska Shenault and Jaycee Horn
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team makes a landmark change to kick-off their bye week?
It didn't take long for the Carolina Panthers to begin making immediate adjustments during their long-awaited bye week. This comes as no surprise to those who've watched the team closely through six games, which have all been losses and with little to inspire an increasingly frustrated fanbase.
This might be a sign of things to come - only time will tell on that front. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Frank Reich passing the torch, Bryce Young on offensive changes, Laviska Shenault Jr.'s status, and Jaycee Horn's progress.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers RB/WR Laviska Shenault Jr.'s status
There were yet more concerns on the injury front in Week 6 when versatile offensive weapon Laviska Shenault Jr. had to leave the game. Initially, the prognosis didn't look great as it was described as a fibula injury, but Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network revealed that the former second-round selection suffered a high ankle sprain.
"Panthers WR Laviska Shenault suffered what's believed to be a high ankle sprain in today's loss to Miami, per source. X-rays were negative. He was spotted leaving the locker room on crutches with a walking boot. Carolina has a bye next week."- Tom Pelissero via X/Twitter
This was a best-case scenario considering how bleak things looked when Shenault departed the field. The Carolina Panthers will now let the Colorado product rest up throughout the bye and see how things look once he returns to the facility in the not-too-distant future.