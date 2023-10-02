Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Miles Sanders and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after yet another disastrous defeat against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4?
After so much hope before the campaign, the Carolina Panthers are staring another lost season in the face after another inept loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The tide has turned among the fanbase beyond recognition and with two difficult games upcoming before the bye, there's a real chance Frank Reich's men could be 0-6 heading into their extended period of rest.
Some extreme soul-searching is needed. While we wait, the stories causing conversation include Bryce Young's harsh assessment, Reich's incredible blunder, Miles Sanders' poor performances, and Brian Burns looking for action.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OLB Brian Burns wants action
To nobody's surprise, the Carolina Panthers locker room was a somber place after their fourth-straight loss to begin the 2023 season. Players are getting sick and tired of making the same old excuses - it's now time to show some character and fight with everything they have to turn this concerning situation around.
This was a sentiment echoed by stud edge rusher Brian Burns, who was a non-factor thanks in no small part to being the primary focus of the Minnesota Vikings' protection game plan. The former first-round pick was done talking about the team's failings and wants action in some capacity before they take the field in Week 5 at the Detroit Lions.
Burns is one of Carolina's primary leaders, so it's up to him and others to galvanize the troops. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out that things aren't looking good right now.