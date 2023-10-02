Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Miles Sanders and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders' reflection
Things just aren't clicking on offense where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. This is nothing new to fans who've had to endure some sorry football and schematic concepts under the new coaching regime, which is seeing calls for change grow increasingly louder with every passing week.
While the play-calling is suspect and bland, the Panthers aren't getting much from the run game. This is piling additional pressure on a passing attack that is mundane, uninspired, and clearly lacking the right confidence in their No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young.
When discussing the offensive struggles, running back Miles Sanders gave a frank assessment of the team's performance via David Newton of ESPN. The former second-round pick also highlighted the delay of game penalties as a primary reason why things look sluggish.
"We know what type of defense it was. They run blitz zero and stack the line of scrimmage to make things difficult. They gave us every look we expected. We did a pretty good job of having urgency getting out of the huddle, but the delay of games is what's really killing us. We're trying to get into a real rhythm, you cannot get into a real rhythm. Honestly, we are not playing good football right now."- Miles Sanders via X/Twitter
Sanders is being criticized for his lack of consistency in finding the right running lanes. Just how much his lack of explosiveness has to do with the groin injury he's currently dealing with remains to be seen, but the Penn State product is one of many that must buck up their ideas.