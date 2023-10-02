Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Miles Sanders and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's assessment
The Carolina Panthers looked for a long time as if they might pick up their first win of the campaign before everything unraveled. One must look at the full body of work to pinpoint what went wrong - especially in the second half - but there was an obvious swing in the third quarter that put Frank Reich's men on the back foot.
Yet another penalty from Ikem Ekwonu halted Carolina's offensive momentum. This was swiftly followed by quarterback Bryce Young coughing up the football via fumble for a pick-six that turned the tide in no uncertain terms.
This was something that weighed heavily on a visibly dejected Young post-game via the team's website. The No. 1 overall selection took full accountability and vowed to clean things up moving forward.
"Obviously, turning the ball over is something we talk about a lot. That was a huge, huge, huge swing of the game. And that's solely, single-handedly on me, stuff we talked about. … That's no one else but me, and there's stuff on top of that that you want to unpack. We have to turn around."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Something isn't right, that part is obvious. But with C.J. Stroud dropping 30 on the Pittsburgh Steelers defense to continue his remarkable start to the season and Anthony Richardson almost bringing the Indianapolis Colts back from a huge deficit at the Los Angeles Rams, some sections of the fanbase are starting to get impatient.
That's harsh on Young, who's only played three NFL games. Some frank discussions are needed, but giving the signal-caller freedom to make plays would be a good place to start.