Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, penalties and hot seats
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after their inevitable blowout loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys?
Anger is being replaced with apathy among the Carolina Panthers fanbase. Many are past the point of caring, which is the saddest thing of all as the team secured their sixth-straight losing season with an inevitable defeat to the Dallas Cowboys in front of a stadium full of visiting fans.
It'll be interesting to see what - if any - staffing alterations are made in the coming hours or days. Until then, the stories causing debate include Frank Reich's assessment, Bryce Young's faith, Carolina's complete lack of discipline, and seats getting increasingly warm.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers hot seats
David Tepper is not a patient man. Having to watch the Carolina Panthers suffer another heavy loss on home turf with thousands of visiting fans in attendance was eerily similar to Week 5 of the 2022 season, which saw the billionaire pull the plug on his costly Matt Rhule experiment.
Will history repeat itself? Time will tell on that front, but it would be surprising if one coach or front office figure wasn't sacrificed with the team sitting at 1-9 and set to give up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to further increase embarrassment.
Before the game, Jay Glazer from FOX Sports declared that Frank Reich's seat was the hottest in football. If that was the case beforehand, then it's scalding now.
Whether that's enough for Tepper to take action is another matter.