Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, penalties and hot seats
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers lack of discipline
The Carolina Panthers needed everything to go right in pursuit of causing an upset against the Dallas Cowboys. Every time it seemed like they might be generating some momentum, a lack of discipline proved to be their undoing.
It was hard to keep up with the number of penalties accumulated by the Panthers on both sides of the football. These often came in critical situations, which did not sit well with head coach Frank Reich after the game based on comments via Sports Illustrated.
"It was brutal. I mean, it was brutal. We had a chance at the end of the first half. Our defense has been playing great, so can't say too much about that. But we get the score, then we kick. We get a penalty on the kickoff. We kick it out of bounds, so they're starting at the 40, and then we get two 3rd and longs and we extend drives, that turns that three points into seven so giving them four points there but not only giving them four points, we're losing an opportunity to have a two-minute drive. So who knows what we do on the two-minute drive. That was a bad sequence. That was a really bad sequence."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
The Panthers conceded eight penalties throughout their ninth defeat in 10 games. These infringements resulted in 90 yards lost, which is unacceptable considering how tall their task was heading into the game.
This is an indictment on coaching. Especially given how frequently these discipline issues are occurring from week to week.