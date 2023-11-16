Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and increased pressure
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as head coach Frank Reich asserts his authority heading into Week 11?
There is never a dull moment for the 1-8 Carolina Panthers despite their lowly record. Wednesday was another dramatic day, which saw some key men return to the practice field and head coach Frank Reich wrestling back play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown after just three games.
As expected, there was a lot to pack in the day's immediate aftermath. Among the stories causing heated debate was Reich's reasoning, how the change has the potential to impact Brown, Bryce Young's mindset amid the chaos, and increased pressure from those in positions of power.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers turn up the heat
After waiving starting left guard Calvin Throckmorton - who was claimed by the Tennessee Titans - influential figures within the Carolina Panthers wanted to send a message. Something that was also evident at practice on Wednesday.
Reporters in attendance couldn't help but notice a big contingent watching the offensive line versus defensive line drills. Scott Fitterer, Dan Morgan, Frank Reich, Dom Capers, and many others were overseeing performance levels, including Nicole Tepper.
Just what useful input she could make is anyone's guess. But it's another example of ownership sticking their nose into football matters - the primary cause of Carolina's downfall since David Tepper purchased the franchise from Jerry Richardson.
Whether this brings around the necessary unturn in production this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys remains to be seen. A game that could come with grave ramifications if the Panthers are beaten heavily.