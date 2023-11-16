Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and increased pressure
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's mindset
How anyone could expect Bryce Young to thrive in this sort of environment is unbelievable. The rookie signal-caller is in one of the worst possible situations as Frank Reich looks after himself and the front office continues to churn out the roster due to failed personnel moves during the offseason.
Hopefully, this won't do any irreparable damage to Young's long-term future. He just has to get through this season, regroup accordingly, and hope those in power have enough football smarts to make the necessary improvements through free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
When discussing another change in approach, Young said nothing much will alter in terms of schematic concepts via Carolina's website. The uninspired offense is what it is - he'll just have to make the best out of a terrible hand.
"It's not as big of a (deal), it's just you hear a different voice, but you're calling the same plays. Throughout, coach Reich and TB, both have had a big hand in molding the game plan, molding the offense and it's a combination of stuff and then bringing things together and it's still that. So, you know, it's not like we're going to completely different plays and completely different terminology. It's the same stuff. And you know, every week, you turn the page, and you have a new game plan, and you got different things up, and you got new things, and you got stuff from the past and whatever it may be. And that's an every week thing, and it's no different."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
If things weren't turbulent enough, the Dallas Cowboys are coming to town this weekend and will smell blood in the water. Another hammering in front of what will be a large majority of visiting fans at Bank of America Stadium would leave many - Reich included - on shaky ground.