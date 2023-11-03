Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and Week 9 upset
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations continue for their Week 9 home game against the Indianapolis Colts?
There should be some added spice this weekend when the Carolina Panthers take on the Indianapolis Colts at Bank of America Stadium. This is down to Frank Reich's previous association with the AFC South outfit, but the head coach will be focused primarily on getting his team another win in the column to build further momentum after their Week 8 triumph over the Houston Texans.
Until then, the stories causing conversation include Reich's focus, Thomas Brown's mindset, how Bryce Young can improve moving forward, and the Panthers being tipped for a Week 9 upset.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers tipped for Week 9 upset
Even though the Carolina Panthers notched their first win of the 2023 season last time out against the Houston Texans, they are underdogs on home turf this weekend versus the Indianapolis Colts. This may be surprising to some when one considers Shane Steichen's men are coming off a thumping loss to the New Orleans Saints and their rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is out for the season with a shoulder issue.
This was a sentiment echoed by Peter Dewey of BetSided, who tipped the Panthers to win on the money line with tempting odds of +118 with Caesars Sportsbook (bet $100 to win $118).
"Can Carolina win back-to-back games? I think it’s possible after the team’s defense stifled the Houston Texans in Week 8. Bryce Young continues to look better and better each week, and this Indy team has allowed at least 37 points in three straight games. I can’t trust the Colts on the road with Gardner Minshew at quarterback."- Peter Dewey, BetSided
Confidence is high, but it could still go either way. That said, some key players are returning from injury, so getting a second-consecutive success is a legitimate possibility if everyone meets expectations.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.