Panthers News: Frank Reich, Bryce Young, Thomas Brown and Week 9 upset
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich's motivation
Frank Reich's been trying his best to play down this weekend's clash with the Indianapolis Colts as just another game on the schedule. But one would be hard-pressed to think there wouldn't be some sort of revenge on the head coach's mind against the team that fired him during the 2022 season.
Those within the Carolina Panthers locker room should also be all too aware that this means more to Reich. Therefore, Sunday's game with be a litmus test regarding how this team is fighting for the experienced figure despite a difficult 1-6 start to the campaign.
When asked if there was extra motivation in Week 9, Reich conceded as much via Sports Illustrated. However, he was also quick to point out the other side of things on an even-keeled level.
"Yeah, it always means a little bit more. For some people when that happens, it may mean more in a vengeful way. I don't look at it like that. Motivated? Yes! Highly motivated? Yes! It's just a different perspective. Both can be true. It's just another game, but you also understand it's a different dynamic. I think both of those things can be true."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
No player will need any extra motivation for this one. Getting Reich vindication and bragging rights is of critical importance, which could see their 2023 outlook over the season's second half change for good measure.