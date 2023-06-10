Panthers News: Frank Reich, Chase Young, Miles Sanders and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young impresses
It hasn't taken Bryce Young long to establish himself within the Carolina Panthers setup. His focused, calm exterior has been matched by supreme conviction under center throughout early offseason workouts, which made the decision to place him at No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart heading into the team's mandatory minicamp an easy one for those in positions of power.
The former Alabama star has the weight of the world on his shoulders as the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a responsibility Young is taking seriously and by all accounts, the locker room is already fully behind their new signal-caller.
When probed about his thoughts on Young and his transition into the franchise, left tackle Ikem Ekwonu stated via USA Today Sports that the rookie is picking things up quickly with an impressive calmness that hasn't gone unnoticed.
"Yeah, Bryce has been great. He’s been developing really fast. Taking command of that huddle early. Just definitely excited to see his development more and more. Excited to see him grow. Yeah, he picked it up really fast. Definitely very impressive. Same guy every day. Calm, collected. He never really gets rattled out there no matter what’s going on with practice. The moment’s never too big, I can see that."- Ikem Ekwonu via USA Today Sports
Ekwonu and Young's relationship will be crucial to the Panthers' long-term aspirations. Both are high-end draft picks with bright futures, which could be mutually beneficial if they hit it off as anticipated.