Panthers News: Frank Reich, Chase Young, Miles Sanders and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers odds for Chase Young trade
Despite an immensely encouraging offseason of recruitment, there are a couple of position groups that could prove to be a weak link unless those already around make significant improvements under a new, high-caliber coaching staff. Finding another productive cornerback came under the microscope this week in the wake of Jaycee Horn's injury, with the edge rushing position opposite Brian Burns also relatively ignored throughout the recruitment phase.
There are strong, experienced, and progressive football minds within the Carolina Panthers that have earned a level of trust. But there is enough salary-cap space to make another move or two depending on what transpires throughout the summer.
One player that's been linked with a trade away from his current employers is Chase Young. The Washington Commanders didn't pick up his fifth-year option after some injury issues including a torn ACL, but Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated stated recently that it would take a mammoth offer to tempt former Panthers head coach Ron Rivera.
According to the latest odds from BetOnline.ag, the Panthers are +1000 to be Young's next destination if he doesn't begin the campaign in Washington (bet $100 to win $1,000). This puts them No. 12 on the list, with the Detroit Lions heading the market as it stands.
While the prospect of lining up Young opposite Burns is intriguing, it's a non-starter in all honesty. Especially considering the Panthers aren't exactly blessed with capital after their bombshell trade to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for Bryce Young.