Panthers News: Frank Reich, David Tepper, Ben Johnson and Greg Olsen
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after the team relieved Frank Reich, Josh McCown, and Duce Staley of their duties?
There is never a dull moment where the Carolina Panthers are concerned. After another woeful offensive display at the Tennessee Titans, head coach Frank Reich was fired by team owner David Tepper. This was swiftly followed by the departures of quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley for good measure.
This might be the beginning of another dramatic offseason of change - one nobody anticipated following such outlandish predictions before the campaign. There was a lot to unpack, with the stories causing debate including Reich's reflection, Tepper facing the music, a frontrunner emerging for the newly vacant head coaching gig, and Greg Olsen declaring his surprising interest in the job.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers owner to face the music
David Tepper pulled the plug on Frank Reich's time as head coach after one win in 11 games, which represents another failed gamble from a man who cannot seem to get things right as an NFL owner. The billionaire came in for scathing criticism across the regional and national media once the news broke, which is deserved and must lead to a serious shift in approach.
We haven't heard publicly from Tepper since he basked in the glory of the Carolina Panthers' trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young. But the team confirmed he'll speak with the media this morning at 10.30 a.m. ET along with interim head coach Chris Tabor.
There will be some difficult questions, one suspects. But it's about time Tepper faced the music after the owner's latest decisions blew up in his face yet again.
Get your popcorn ready…