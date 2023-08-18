Panthers News: Frank Reich, Hayden Hurst, C.J. Henderson and Bryce Young
Taking a closer look at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB linked with the Ravens
General manager Scott Fitterer is renowned for never standing still. The front office figure is always looking for ways to improve the Carolina Panthers, with his in-on-every-deal mentality coming with more aggressiveness than ever since team owner David Tepper mercifully fired Matt Rhule.
This might see a few more key transactions take place before Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons arrives. The Panthers seem happy overall with their options, but there's just no telling what opportunities for comings and goings might present themselves before rosters around the league are finalized.
Curtis Leung of Last Word on Sports recently named C.J. Henderson as a potential solution to the Baltimore Ravens' cornerback issues. The writer also concluded that it might not cost all that much to acquire him from the Panthers looking at how things have unfolded throughout his career so far.
"It seems unlikely that Carolina will keep [C.J.] Henderson for their long-term plans. As such, moving on from him this year makes perfect sense. For Baltimore, Henderson presents a new opportunity. While Henderson was a huge liability in 2022, he has shown his ceiling before. A change of scenery could help. On top of that, the young cornerback would have a chance to prove himself on one of the league’s best defenses. He could be an excellent temporary replacement for Humphrey at the start of the season. For the Ravens to acquire the Panthers cornerback, not much capital will be required. Henderson appears to be on his way out of Carolina already meaning a late-round pick swap would likely do the trick."- Curtis Leung, LWOS
That's an outside-looking-in perspective and ignores the significant strides Henderson's made under Ejiro Evero, Jonathan Cooley, and DeAngelo Hall this offseason. The chances of Carolina giving up on the former Florida star at this juncture is highly unlikely, but that doesn't detract from how precarious his situation remains if improvements don't arrive in a competitive setting.