Panthers News: Frank Reich, Hayden Hurst, Terrace Marshall and David Tepper
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as fingers continue to point following another poor loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 5?
The day after is always one of reflection and perspective. This might be the case within the Carolina Panthers franchise, but anger continues to build across a fanbase that is becoming increasingly disillusioned with the way things are currently unfolding after being sold dreams of contention by those in power - who wrote checks their players cannot cash.
Some hard work lies ahead in the coming days before they make their daunting trip to take on the Miami Dolphins. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Hayden Hurst's frustration, Terrrace Marshall Jr.'s lack of involvement, Frank Reich looking to shake things up, and David Tepper's constant meddling.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers TE Hayden Hurst's frustration
It's hard not to be frustrated, it really is. The Carolina Panthers are 0-5 and staring another lost campaign in the face unless there is a turnaround of epic proportions over the next 12 contests, which is the sort of form that's become synonymous with the franchise under David Tepper's ownership.
Easier said than done, obviously. But this is a time for big characters and strong will - something the Panthers have seemingly been devoid of through five weeks.
When discussing the team's failings in front of the media, veteran tight end Hayden Hurst has seemingly had enough. And considering he joined Carolina from an AFC contender in the Cincinnati Bengals, this clearly isn't what he signed up for.
Hurst needs to be more involved, but for him to question some players for not putting in the necessary effort to reach their collective goal is deeply concerning.