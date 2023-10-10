Panthers News: Frank Reich, Hayden Hurst, Terrace Marshall and David Tepper
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Terrace Marshall's involvement
After securing nine receptions from 10 targets in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings, wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. was conspicuous by his absence at the Detroit Lions. This was strange considering how much the Carolina Panthers had to rely on the passing game after getting into a deep hole early.
When discussing Marshall's lack of involvement in front of the media, Frank Reich acknowledged via Sports Illustrated that he should have utilized the former second-round selection. It almost seemed as if the head coach forgot that the wideout was active for the contest.
"He should have played. He should have played some. I wish he would have gotten in there a little bit more. That's my fault. I need to make sure after the week he had the week before with the nine catches and got a little momentum going…he and I had a conversation. That was poor communication by me. I did not do a good job of telling our coaches this is what I would like to see. He should get some play time."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
This is the latest in a concerning trend of personnel blunders where Reich is concerned. He's rapidly losing the faith of fans and from Marshall's perspective, must be confidence-sapping after arguably one of his better performances since joining the Panthers out of LSU.
It would be a shock if Marshall didn't get a few targets as a result this weekend at the Miami Dolphins.