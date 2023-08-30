Panthers News: Frank Reich, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, injuries and new recruits
By Dean Jones
Ihmir Smith-Marsette's potential with the Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers began a very busy day by trading for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The dynamic wide receiver and kick returner was buried down the Kansas City Chiefs' depth chart despite an outstanding preparation period, which was enough for those in power to strike for nothing more than seventh-round pick swaps in 2025.
This is the definition of a low-risk, high-reward move. The light seems to have come on where Smtih-Marsette is concerned after a difficult start to his NFL journey, so there is a chance for the player to contribute immediately if his adjustment goes smoothly.
When discussing the acquisition with the media, Frank Reich stated the exciting traits Smith-Marsette brings to the table via USA Today Sports. The head coach also revealed that the newly acquired playmaker got a big seal of approval from Adam Thielen after the pair spent one season together with the Minnesota Vikings.
"He’s a really good route runner. Very good hands. Know he’s a smart guy. If you’re on our roster, you need to be able to play all three positions ’cause we move guys around a lot. Had a good preseason, a productive preseason. He can catch punts. So, he could factor in there, could not factor in there. We’ll see how it all plays out. He had some inside info because he was in Minnesota with Adam Thielen. So, was able to call Adam and say, ‘Adam, tell me about this guy.’ So, got inside information from another player. That always is helpful."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Smith-Marsette might have a chance to generate immediate targets depending on the health of key figures within the wide receiver room. It's also likely he'll assume kick-return duties right out of the gate.