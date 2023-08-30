Panthers News: Frank Reich, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, injuries and new recruits
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR injuries
Having some injury complications to navigate within the wide receiver room is obviously playing a part in the Carolina Panthers' thought process so far. Derek Wright was kept on the initial 53-man roster over Shi Smith and as previously stated, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was an early morning trade arrival from the Kansas City Chiefs.
As the Panthers got to the business end of their roster cuts, players took to the practice field in Charlotte. There was some good news in the form of Terrace Marshall Jr.'s return to drills, with Laviska Shenault Jr. in the stages of progression through the NFL's concussion protocol. D.J. Chark was also doing some work inside the bubble as he continued his recuperation from a hamstring issue.
When talking about the injuries and how they're coming along, head coach Frank Reich seemed optimistic based on his comments via USA Today Sports. However, the head coach also erred on the side of caution without giving too much away.
"Terrace was out there today, as you guys know, and got some work out there today. He didn’t do everything, but did enough. It was a good first step. Obviously, DJ’s workin’ inside, so we’ll see how he continues to progress. I know these guys are doin’ everything they can. I know he’s [Laviska Shenault] progressing in the steps. My apologies for not knowing which step he’s at. But he’s trending positively, yes."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Hopefully, at least two of these three injured pass-catchers can get themselves right for Week 1. Otherwise, it's a case of the next man up in the hope of starting the campaign off with a priceless victory over their division rivals.