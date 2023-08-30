Panthers News: Frank Reich, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, injuries and new recruits
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich on a difficult day
Frank Reich was a little more downbeat than usual during his Tuesday media availability. This had nothing to do with his perception of how things are developing within the Carolina Panthers, but it had everything to do with telling players who've been around the setup for months that their services are no longer required.
This is always the most difficult time of year, although many will find homes elsewhere and get on the practice squad. That said, it doesn't soften the initial blow of being told their efforts weren't enough to make the initial 53-man roster.
When talking about the experience, Reich was in a reflective mood based on his comments via Sports Illustrated. He also highlighted that although this news was disappointing, it was far from the end of their respective journeys.
"We've all been there. We know what that feels like. It still doesn't make it easier. And listen, obviously a lot of the guys that were let go today are going to be back here on our practice squad. A lot of the guys that were let go today are going to end up starting games for us this year. It's just going to happen every year in the NFL because of injuries. It's a long season. When we get our 53 plus the 16, like I know there's that distinction and the pay is a little different and all that stuff but as far as the coaches are concerned, this is our squad. The 53 and the 16, it's all one squad."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Things should become a lot clearer in the coming hours in terms of new additions and the Panthers' putting together their 16-man practice squad. So again, it's a nervous few hours for hundreds of hopefuls around the league.