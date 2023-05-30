Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jeremy Chinn, Yannick Ngakoue and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Insider makes Carolina Panthers prediction about Brian Burns
General manager Scott Fitterer stated that the Carolina Panthers would work out an extension with Brian Burns once their 2023 NFL Draft engagements concluded. It's been more than a month since the selection process and there's been no news about a potential deal.
The Panthers have already laid their cards on the table about how important Burns is to their overall plans. But these negotiations are possibly complex and expensive given the former Florida State standout's current career trajectory.
When discussing his upcoming contract, Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team projected Burns to get around the same cash as Myles Garrett on his new deal. This would be nothing short of eye-watering and is sure to spark fierce debate among the fanbase.
"Brian Burns is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and the Carolina Panthers have made it abundantly clear he’s a big part of their future. An extension for Burns should surpass the five-year, $110 million deal Bradley Chubb signed after he was traded to Miami, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it hovers around Myles Garrett’s $25 million AAV."- Ari Meirov, The 33rd Team
There's no doubt Burns is an exceptional edge rusher and an integral part of the team's long-term future. But $25 million per season means the Panthers would be expecting All-Pro caliber production for the duration of his contract.