Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jeremy Chinn, Yannick Ngakoue and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Yannick Ngakoue touted to the Carolina Panthers
Even though the Carolina Panthers appear happy with their current options across the board, the need for another edge rusher to place opposite Brian Burns is evident. Those in power have also positioned themselves well financially to acquire another instant contributor or two without it jeopardizing any in-season moves.
There are still a few notable options available on the market. When looking at the best fit for each, Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network picked out Yannick Ngakoue as a potential option for the Panthers given his previous connection to head coach Frank Reich.
"Carolina is still waiting on former second-round pick Yetur Gross-Matos to deliver. Yannick Ngakoue has serious issues as a run defender, and he was lucky to generate 19.5 sacks over the past two years, given that he ranked 91st and 60th in pass-rush win rate in those respective seasons, per PFF. But he’s still an NFL-caliber defensive end, and he played under Panthers head coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis."- Dallas Robinson, Pro Football Network
This is not the first time Ngakoue has been touted to the Panthers during the offseason. Nothing has transpired as yet, which could indicate that the team's more analytical approach to recruitment is raising some red flags.
With that being said, Ngakoue represents a substantial pass-rushing upgrade on anything Carolina has currently aside from Burns. But the coaching staff is clearly willing to give those already around a shot before seeking further additions.