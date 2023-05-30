Panthers News: Frank Reich, Jeremy Chinn, Yannick Ngakoue and Brian Burns
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich ranked
It's taken Frank Reich no time at all to restore a sense of belief across the Carolina Panthers. Steve Wilks did his part when he came in for the fired Matt Rhule in 2022, but the level of professionalism and purpose throughout the offseason has been the biggest, most refreshing change of pace imaginable.
Reich has experience on his side and is the first offensive-minded head coach in Panthers' history, which is another positive. However, the stakes are high after how things unfolded before he was fired by the Indianapolis Colts.
Former offensive lineman turned analyst Ross Tucker placed Reich at No. 24 in his preseason head coaching rankings via The 33rd Team. While many might see that as a little low, it further heightens the need to prove how things unfolded with the Colts was not really his own doing.
"[Frank] Reich is a solid NFL coach, and I’m happy he gets a second chance with the Carolina Panthers after Jim Irsay reportedly forced him to bench Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger even though the Indianapolis Colts were still in the race in the AFC South. The late-season collapse in 2021 is a bigger concern than anything that happened in 2022."- Ross Tucker, The 33rd Team
There is a project building in Carolina, but many fans envisage significant strides right out of the gate given some outstanding signings and Reich's ability to mold an elite coaching staff to get them pulling in the same direction. It might take a little time, but it would be disappointing if things didn't click at some stage during the 2023 campaign.