Panthers News: Frank Reich, Matt Corral, new additions and roster cuts
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers contemplating new additions?
General manager Scott Fitterer is not known for resting on his laurels. The front office figure is constantly searching for ways to improve the roster ahead of a big campaign for the Carolina Panthers, with his aggressive approach coming to the fore on countless occasions since Matt Rhule was shown the door after Week 5 of the 2022 season.
This has the Panthers in a much better place in the short and long term. But even when Fitterer and his staff get the roster down to 53, the chances of another addition or two arriving from the waiver wire that didn't quite fit in elsewhere are high.
One area that could be reinforced is Carolina's wide receiver room. Several key contributors are dealing with injuries currently, but head coach Frank Reich stated via the team's website they are taking things one day at a time and will react accordingly to any further developments.
"The mindset for me is, it's kind of a combination … it is kind of a move ahead, and then if we get somebody great, it's a day-to-day thing. I'm encouraged by the progress that guys are making. And I think hopefully we'll get an indication in the next few days (about) how some of those guys are looking for the game against Atlanta."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Terrace Marshall Jr. and D.J. Chark are the big absentees, although the former is hopeful of being ready for Carolina's season opener. Laviska Shenault Jr. should come out of the NFL's concussion protocol in the coming days, but much will also depend on which options hit the waiver wire, too.