Panthers News: Frank Reich, Matt Corral, new additions and roster cuts
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Matt Corral's future
It's been evident for some time that the Carolina Panthers have a conundrum on their hands with Matt Corral. The quarterback had some moments of quality during the preseason and is working hard on improving under the team's exceptional coaching staff, but his situation remains a precarious one with a final decision looming about his future.
When asked about Corral's development and whether he's done enough to make the 53-man roster, Frank Reich took the diplomatic approach while praising the former third-round selection's work ethic via Sports Illustrated. The head coach also highlighted the new NFL rule that permits an emergency option to be activated on game day if injury strikes as something they'll factor into their decision-making process.
"Really encouraged with Matt. I think he's made great progress. Matt's incredibly athletic. He's got a really strong arm. I think he's worked as hard as anybody in the building. He's had a lot of snaps in the preseason and I think he's done a good job. As far as keeping the third quarterback on the roster, obviously with the new rule, it's something that has to be considered. Scott [Fitterer] and I have already had several initial discussions about that and that's a decision that will be made here in the next couple days. There's a lot of factors that go into that, but happy with the progress that Matt has made."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
It could go either way for Corral, in all honesty. Jake Luton was cut on Saturday, but the Panthers would likely try to seek out a trade partner for the Ole Miss product before coming to the same outcome.