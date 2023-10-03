Panthers News: Frank Reich, Miles Sanders, Austin Corbett and Brian Burns
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the dust settles on another poor loss against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4?
Morale is pretty low among the Carolina Panthers fanbase right now. The team is 0-4 and in real danger of being 0-6 at the bye week, which means it's a bad year for the franchise to be without the first-round selection they gave up to secure the services of Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The only way is up, as they say. Until then, the stories causing debate include Austin Corbett getting close to returning, Miles Sanders slamming the Panthers fanbase for their reaction to another woeful offensive effort, Frank Reich preaching patience, and the temptation to trade Brian Burns.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers RB Miles Sanders criticizes fans
As if there wasn't enough friction between the Carolina Panthers and their long-suffering support. Veteran running back Miles Sanders fanned the flames further post-game on Sunday by criticizing their booing via Clutch Points.
"It’s not cool."- Miles Sanders via Clutch Points
In terms of reading the room, this was simply awful. The Panthers aren't exactly lighting things up on offense through four weeks, so fans have every right to voice their displeasure considering they're spending their hard-earned money to watch such a bad football product week after week.
Sanders might not think booing is cool. You know what else isn't cool? He rushed for 19 yards on 13 carries in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings and boasts a 2.9 yards per carry average off 54 touches in 2023 so far.