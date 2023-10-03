Panthers News: Frank Reich, Miles Sanders, Austin Corbett and Brian Burns
Looking closer at the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Austin Corbett's prognosis
The window is officially open for veteran interior offensive lineman Austin Corbett. After four weeks of the 2023 campaign, the Carolina Panthers can officially designate him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform List, which would be a big step in the right direction for a player who tore his ACL in Week 18.
Corbett's rehabilitation has been grueling based on the documentation on Carolina's website. When asked about the prospect of activating the former second-round pick, head coach Frank Reich stated a return could be close via USA Today Sports, although a definitive timeline wasn't laid out.
"Lookin’ forward to seeing him back out on the practice field soon. I would anticipate that as soon as he’s ready to get out there and practice with us, he’ll be out there. And we have talked about the timeline to get him on the field for a game, and not ready to talk about that just yet. It could be soon. It could be really soon."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
Rookie fourth-rounder Chandler Zavala is having a torrid time so far and is leading the league in pressures allowed by a considerable margin. Calvin Throckmorton is providing some stability at the right guard position, but there's no denying how much the Panthers are missing Corbett's consistency and supreme leadership.
The sooner he gets back, the better. But the Panthers would be wise not to rush him into the lineup until Corbett is 100 percent ready given the severity of his injury.