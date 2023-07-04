Panthers News: Frank Reich, Raheem Blackshear, offseason grade and NFC South hopes
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers given quality offseason grade
The Carolina Panthers are almost unrecognizable from the organization that began the offseason period earlier this year. There's been nothing but purpose and aggressiveness in pursuit of turning their fortunes around, which was needed in no uncertain terms following a comedy of errors spanning three years under the previous regime.
Frank Reich assembled an all-star coaching staff bankrolled by David Tepper's billions. General manager Scott Fitterer and his staff acquired some decent free agents and also took the biggest swing of all by making a trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft for quarterback Bryce Young.
This has everyone around the league looking at Carolina a little differently. Something that was recognized by Frank Schwab from Yahoo Sports, who gave the Panthers an A- grade following one of the most memorable offseason periods in franchise history.
"The price the Panthers paid to get Bryce Young was steep. The Bears got the ninth overall pick and a second-rounder this year, a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore. But if Young works out, nobody in Carolina will care about the cost. The Panthers followed up the Young pick by taking receiver Jonathan Mingo in the second round. Carolina's draft got pretty good grades. The Panthers were active in free agency. All in all, it was a successful offseason."- Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
Again, this will count for nothing if the Panthers cannot put a consistent run of results together. However, the primary objective throughout the spring was to restore faith, excite the fans, and put a plan in place for sustainable success.
In that respect, it was mission accomplished.