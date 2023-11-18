Panthers News: Frank Reich, silent counts, injuries and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys?
It's been quite a week for the Carolina Panthers. But at the end of the day, there is still a football game to navigate this Sunday - no matter how difficult it might appear with the odds heavily stacked against them.
Time for everyone associated with this failing franchise to roll up their sleeves and show some pride when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. Until then, the stories generating column inches include more injury problems, Frank Reich's realization, the prospect of using silent counts on home soil, and fears surrounding Bryce Young put to rest.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers rule four players out in Week 11
It seemed for a long time as if Jaycee Horn might be able to participate in some capacity this weekend after returning to practice. The talented cornerback hasn't been seen since tearing his hamstring in Week 1, but the coaching staff felt compelled to give the former first-round selection some extra time after ruling him out against the Dallas Cowboys.
C.J. Henderson and Hayden Hurst won't suit up after failing to clear the NFL's concussion protocol. This is especially concerning in the cornerback's case as it's the second-straight game missed after taking a heavy hit in Week 9 versus the Indianapolis Colts.
Another problematic situation centers on edge rusher Marquis Haynes Sr. After returning from a long-term back injury last time out at the Chicago Bears, the one-time Ole Miss star was ruled out with - you guessed it - a back issue. Something that indicates he probably came back too soon.
Laviska Shenault Jr., Stephen Sullivan, Ian Thomas, and Xavier Woods are listed as questionable.